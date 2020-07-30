Jon Gruden Admits What He ‘Stunk At’ Last Season

The 2020 season is Year Three for Jon Gruden in his return to the Raiders. It will also be the franchise’s first campaign in Las Vegas.

Additionally, 2020 is a pivotal season for Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. It seems like they had things trending in the right direction in Oakland–and now Sin City–but more results are expected.

Record-wise, the Raiders improved from 4-12 in 2018 to 7-9 last season. Another jump this fall will likely put them in playoff contention, particularly with an expanded field.

Improvement isn’t just reserved for players either; Gruden himself says he has one thing in particular he needs to work on. He revealed the area he claims he “stunk” in in 2019 during a conference call with media today.

One of the #Raiders biggest problems last year? Gruden says … Gruden.

"I stunk last year inside the 1-yard line. Making better calls down there would definitely help us a lot." — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 30, 2020

It would take a lot of research and film breakdown to look at all of the plays inside the 1-yard line that Gruden is talking about from last year, but some quick research shows the Raiders were in the bottom half of the league in touchdown percentage in the red zone.

They also had two key mishaps inside the five in a loss to the Green Bay Packers last October. On the bright side, sensational rookie running back Josh Jacobs scored touchdowns on five of his 10 rushing attempts inside the five during the season.

We’ll see if Jon Gruden is able to get better down near the goal line in 2020. Who knows, maybe if he is, his team will actually be the under-the-radar Super Bowl contender that Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer thinks they can be.