The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jon Gruden Admits What He ‘Stunk At’ Last Season

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 2020 season is Year Three for Jon Gruden in his return to the Raiders. It will also be the franchise’s first campaign in Las Vegas.

Additionally, 2020 is a pivotal season for Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. It seems like they had things trending in the right direction in Oakland–and now Sin City–but more results are expected.

Record-wise, the Raiders improved from 4-12 in 2018 to 7-9 last season. Another jump this fall will likely put them in playoff contention, particularly with an expanded field.

Improvement isn’t just reserved for players either; Gruden himself says he has one thing in particular he needs to work on. He revealed the area he claims he “stunk” in in 2019 during a conference call with media today.

It would take a lot of research and film breakdown to look at all of the plays inside the 1-yard line that Gruden is talking about from last year, but some quick research shows the Raiders were in the bottom half of the league in touchdown percentage in the red zone.

They also had two key mishaps inside the five in a loss to the Green Bay Packers last October. On the bright side, sensational rookie running back Josh Jacobs scored touchdowns on five of his 10 rushing attempts inside the five during the season.

We’ll see if Jon Gruden is able to get better down near the goal line in 2020. Who knows, maybe if he is, his team will actually be the under-the-radar Super Bowl contender that Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer thinks they can be.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.