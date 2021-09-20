Jon Gruden Announces Injury News For Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dazzled for a second consecutive week in his team’s noteworthy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t come out completely unscathed. The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent an MRI on Monday.

Despite not missing a play in the Raiders victory, Carr is officially questionable for Las Vegas’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Jon Gruden shared the disappointing news, but did say that he thinks the quarterback will be able to play by next weekend.

The update isn’t exactly what Raiders fans were hoping for, but it certainly could’ve been worse. At this point, Carr still seems healthy enough to suit up and will just need to prevent any more damage to his injured ankle moving forward.

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that QB Derek Carr, who injured his ankle Sunday, had an MRI today and thinks he’ll be able to play this week. That said, Gruden called him questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Carr is off to a blistering pace through two games this season, having thrown for a league-high 817 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. The Raiders already boast impressive wins over the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens due largely to the steady play of their veteran quarterback.

The entire Las Vegas organization maintained faith in Carr this offseason as debates raged about his future as the franchise quarterback. It’s clear that the support has paid off in a major way and the 30-year-old finally has an offense that can help him be successful.

Athough it seems like Carr’s injury isn’t serious, he will have to exercise caution this coming week. The Raiders already lost back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota for the next few weeks with a quadriceps injury, so they can’t risk losing their starter too.

As long as he stays out of trouble in practice, Carr will plan to suit up against the Dolphins at home next Sunday.

