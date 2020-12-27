Former NFL Pro Bowler Has Blunt Message For Jon Gruden

Another season, another tough year for Jon Gruden on the Raiders.

Las Vegas lost a heartbreaking one to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, falling 26-25 thanks to some late-game heroics by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

There were some questionable late-game decisions by Gruden, too. The Raiders opted to milk the clock late and settle for a field goal instead of going for a touchdown.

Gruden defended his call while speaking to reporters after the loss, which eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention.

“The play was to eliminate all the clock and all the timeouts and put them back with their back against the wall with 19 seconds left,” Gruden said. “I don’t regret it. I didn’t want Fitzpatrick to have the ball. … I didn’t want him to be in a four-down situation. He’s a gunslinger; he was hot. That’s all I can say. I don’t regret it one bit. I just regret the results.

“But 19 seconds left, on your own 25-yard line, with no timeouts? I’ve called plays a long time. The probability of getting that done is remote.”

Gruden is facing heavy criticism for his decision making on Saturday night. Former NFL Pro Bowl lineman TJ Lang had a blunt message for the Raiders’ head coach.

“All those times Gruden said on MNF that I need to be better, hey John, you need to be better,” he tweeted.

Gruden, of course, was the lead analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. He had to criticize players and coaches as part of his job, but now he’s the one catching heat.

Well played, TJ.