Jon Gruden Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Heartbreaking Loss

Regular season losses in November don’t get much tougher than the one suffered by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

The Raiders out-played the Chiefs for most of the Sunday Night Football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Derek Carr had a tremendous game, going pass-for-pass with Patrick Mahomes for much of the night. The Raiders’ defense played well, too, even intercepting a Mahomes pass.

However, the Raiders just couldn’t keep the Chiefs down forever. After taking the lead with a couple of minutes to go, Las Vegas allowed Mahomes to march down the field and toss a game-winning touchdown pass.

Carr and the Raiders’ offense had one final chance with less than a minute to play, but they turned the ball over, sealing the loss. Las Vegas fell to Kansas City, 35-31. The two teams split their regular season series.

Gruden seemed pretty devastated by the loss following the game.

“This is hard to swallow right now,” the Raiders head coach said.

Las Vegas knows it can hang with Kansas City, at least.

The Raiders will look to rebound with a win next weekend when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.