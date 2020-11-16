Jon Gruden Claps Back At Chiefs Fans Upset With Raiders

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football this weekend. The Week 11 matchup features two AFC West teams that look to be two of the conference favorites through the first half of the season.

But of course, the rivalry between the two team has already been renewed in 2020. After the Raiders upset the Chiefs 40-32 in Kansas City in week 5, Gruden decided to take his team on a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the celebratory move caused some frustration amongst Chiefs fans.

When asked on Monday if he had anything to say about the victory lap, the Las Vegas head coach scoffed.

“You can find the smart aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus,” Gruden said. “Maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium just to tick him off. This is ridiculous.”

It’s safe to say that things are getting a bit tense ahead of Sunday’s important divisional game.

The Chiefs (8-1) are off to another incredible start in 2020 as they look to defend their Super Bowl win from last season. After signing a mammoth contract in the offseason, Mahomes looks as sharp as ever. The team’s only loss came against Las Vegas earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Gruden has turned things around for the Raiders (6-3). After the team made the move to Las Vegas for the start of this season, they’ve looked explosive on offense. Quarterback Derek Carr leads the way with 2,156 yards and 16 touchdowns through nine games. The team comes into this weekend’s contest on a three-game win streak.

The Chiefs vs. Raiders kicks off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be on NBC.