Jon Gruden Explains Why He Fired His Defensive Coordinator

Jon Gruden fired his defensive coordinator Sunday afternoon and we now know why.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was already in jeopardy of losing his job heading into Sunday’s game. His seat became scorching hot after the Raiders defense gave up over 200 yards rushing and 44 points to the Colts offense. It proved to be the nail in the coffin.

Gruden parted ways with Guenther this week, but it wasn’t an easy decision.

Gruden and Guenther are good friends. But the Raiders head coach knew the decision to part ways is for the best of the team.

“It was very hard to do,” Gruden said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I really feel for the best interest of this team right now, we need a new voice. We need somebody who has a different perspective, a different approach.”

Defense has been a weakness of the Raiders with Paul Guenther at the helm. A change was long overdue, and Sunday proved to be the final straw.

Las Vegas’ loss this past Sunday is a major hit to the Raiders’ playoff hopes. They’re now 7-6 and a few games behind Miami, which is the currently on track to earn the final wild card berth in the AFC.

The Raiders aren’t out just yet, but it may be time to start looking ahead to the 2021 season, which seems promising for Las Vegas.