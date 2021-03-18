Jon Gruden Getting Roasted For His Free Agency Moves

There’s no denying that Jon Gruden is unpredictable, but that’s not necessarily a good thing. The Las Vegas Raiders head coach has made a handful of questionable moves this offseason.

For starters, the Raiders have traded away Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson. Getting rid of three starters from their offensive line isn’t exactly sitting well with the fan base, and if we had to guess, Derek Carr probably isn’t too happy either.

To make matters worse, Las Vegas signed running back Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $14.5 million deal this Thursday. While he should add a new element to the Raiders’ offense, the reality is they didn’t another star tailback since they already have Josh Jacobs.

NFL analysts have been very kind to Gruden in the past, but his latest moves have them scrambling for answers.

Former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz had a strong response to the Raiders’ recent signing, tweeting “Jon Gruden has no idea what he’s doing.”

Jon Gruden has no idea what he’s doing https://t.co/sIdYP6fiLm — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 18, 2021

Raiders writer Marcus Mosher also had a harsh stance on Gruden.

“No need to be confused,” Mosher wrote.”We know Jon Gruden isn’t good at talent evaluation and roster building. No need to sugarcoat it.”

No need to be confused. We know Jon Gruden isn't good at talent evaluation and roster building. No need to sugarcoat it. https://t.co/IwMEQWvL5z — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 18, 2021

Gruden has definitely brought a lot of energy to the Raiders since returning to the franchise. However, he needs to prove that he can evaluate talent on a more consistent basis.

If not, Gruden might be out of a job sooner than people thought.