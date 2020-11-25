Jon Gruden Has A Telling Comment On The Falcons

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Las Vegas Raiders in what could turn into a lopsided contest.

Despite going on the road, the Raiders enter the contest as three-point favorites. Both teams entered the season with playoff aspirations, though Atlanta’s playoff hopes were dashed in the first few weeks of the season.

The Falcons opened the season with five-straight losses which led to the decision to fire head coach Dan Quinn. Despite that poor start – and the team’s poor 3-7 record – Jon Gruden knows the Falcons will present a tough challenge.

He called the Falcons the “best 3-7 team I have ever seen.”

Atlanta has proven to be a much tougher out over last fives games of the season. The Falcons are 3-2 over those five games and have scored at least 22 points in four of the five contests.

Even with star wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley battling injuries, the Falcons have remained competitive. They’ll hope to remain competitive against a Raiders team that gave the Kansas City Chiefs everything they could handle last weekend.

Jon Gruden knows this is an important game for the Raiders as the team tries to stay in the AFC playoff race. Las Vegas currently occupies the final playoff spot in the AFC, but the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins aren’t far behind.

Can Las Vegas avoid an upset this weekend?