Jon Gruden Uses 4 Words To Describe Karl Joseph

The Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a short-term deal.

Joseph was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. During his first stint with the franchise, he had 236 tackles, 15 pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and three sacks.

Since the Raiders didn’t pick up Joseph’s fifth-year option, he signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. This past season, he compiled 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Despite parting ways roughly a year ago, Joseph and the Raiders decided to reunite this offseason. It’s a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.

When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”

What does Karl Joseph bring to the #Raiders rebuilt defense in general, a young secondary in particular? I asked Jon Gruden, who said, "Playmaking. Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism." https://t.co/P94BydgPg6 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 22, 2021

There’s mutual respect between the franchise and Joseph, that’s for sure. He recently admit that he never wanted to leave the Raiders.

“First off, I never wanted to leave,” Joseph said, via ESPN. “I think this is my home. I was drafted here. I feel like I was born to be a Raider … it felt like the right decision to come back and help finish what I started here and be a part of that and come do whatever I can to help the team win.”

The Raiders are going to need Joseph to make plays in the secondary, especially since the team lost LaMarcus Joyner and Erik Harris in free agency.