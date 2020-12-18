Jon Gruden Has Injury Update For Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders fans might want to get used to seeing Marcus Mariota under center. The latest injury update head coach Jon Gruden has on starting quarterback Derek Carr is not a promising one.

Speaking to the media after losing 30-27 to the LA Chargers last night, Gruden revealed that Carr suffered a groin injury. While he doesn’t believe that Carr has torn his groin, he did call the injury “significant.”

Carr’s injury came in the first half of the Chargers game. He went just 3 of 5 for 53 yards before going out of the game late in the first quarter.

The Raiders quarterback has been enjoying one of his best seasons in the three years under Jon Gruden. He has 3,396 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

His injury couldn’t have come at a worse time though. The Raiders loss drops them to 7-7 on the season, and a few results on Sunday could put them on the brink of playoff elimination.

Gruden said he doesn't think Derek Carr suffered a torn groin, but called the injury "significant." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 18, 2020

Marcus Mariota came in to relieve Derek Carr and played relatively well, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown while adding 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground. With crucial, but winnable games against the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos to close out the season, these final weeks could be his chance to reclaim a starting job.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr has two years left on his contract and is owed a lot of money over the next two years.

If Mariota plays well in these final games or even leads the Raiders to the playoffs, cutting Carr becomes a very different decision for them.

Has Derek Carr played his final game for the Las Vegas Raiders?