After a decent 6-3 start to the year, the Las Vegas Raiders absolutely crumbled in the final stretches of the season.

Frustrations had been boiling for quite some time, but apparently the final straw was a heartbreaking loss to Miami in Week 16. Up two with just 19 seconds left on the clock, the Raiders gave up a massive pass play downfield to set up the Dolphins for a game-winning field goal.

After the game, head coach Jon Gruden said it was the “most horrific play” he’d ever seen.

Gruden wasn’t the only person to take offense to this ending. According to reports from Vic Tafur of The Athletic, wide receiver Nelson Agholor erupted at his teammates and coaches in the locker room after the loss. He said the team’s performance in the final stretch of the season was “unacceptable” and that there was “no accountability” from the locker room.

Agholor even went as far as saying his teammates “sucked.”

Jon Gruden called the play that cost the Raiders the Week 16 game against the Dolphins the "most horrific play" he'd ever seen. Nelson Agholor shared his own set of words in the locker room after. From @VicTafur: https://t.co/dGQNA46zNN pic.twitter.com/B3s2YlXi3S — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) January 29, 2021

Initially, the only response to Agholor’s outburst was silence. But, when The Athletic reached out to Gruden on Thursday night — the coach had a simple response.

“I love Agholor,” Gruden texted.

If your No. 2 receiver in his first year with the team is the only one speaking up when things go south in the locker room, your organization no doubt has some leadership issues. Signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to this season, Agholor really put himself out there with some looming contract uncertainty.

This being said, the wideout’s actions clearly struck a chord with Gruden. If the head coach’s text means anything, it would be surprising if Agholor didn’t make a return to the Raiders for the 2021 season.

Agholor was a bright spot for Las Vegas in an otherwise disappointing year. In his sixth NFL season, the former Eagles receiver put up the best numbers of his career — reeling in 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.