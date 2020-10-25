The Spun

Jon Gruden Is Reportedly Furious About Today’s Game Decision

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As his team prepares for a game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is apparently unhappy with the NFL.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Gruden was without his entire starting offensive line for much of last week’s preparation. The members of that unit were not cleared until yesterday.

As a result, the Raiders’ practice preparations were severely hampered. That is why Gruden is upset with the league, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Per a league source, Gruden is “livid” that the game wasn’t postponed to Monday or Tuesday night, in order to give him a chance to get ready for the game,” PFT’s Mike Florio wrote.

In fact, this game was moved–from 8:25 p.m. ET tonight to 4:05 p.m. this afternoon. The reason for the change was in case all of the Raiders didn’t get cleared and the game had to be pushed back, the NFL would not have been left hanging in the primetime slot.

Coming off a massive Week 5 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 3-2 Raiders had a bye last weekend.

We’ll see what Gruden’s team looks like against Tom Brady and company later this afternoon.


