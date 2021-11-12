Breaking: Jon Gruden Is Reportedly Suing The NFL, Roger Goodell

On Friday afternoon, David Ferrara of the Las Vegas Review-Journal had some significant news to share involving former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. It turns out Gruden is suing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden resigned last month after The New York Times uncovered that he used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He was also caught using a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

The lawsuit filed this Thursday claims the NFL “sought to destroy” Gruden’s career and reputation. That is why Gruden is suing the league.

“Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the lawsuit stated.

Ex-Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, Goodell over what his lawyers call 'a malicious and orchestrated campaign' that forced him to resign. https://t.co/yVDdVwtrGX — David Ferrara (@randompoker) November 12, 2021

Gruden’s lawyers believe he was “forced to resign” from his role as the head coach of the Raiders.

“When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing or resignation, Defendants ratcheted up the pressure by intimating that further documents would become public if Gruden was not fired,” the lawsuit stated, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They followed through with this threat by leaking another batch of documents to the New York Times for an October 11, 2021 article. On October 7, 2021, Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders on a 10-year, $100-million contract. By October 11, 2021, he had been forced to resign.”

Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said there’s no reason why Gruden’s emails were the only ones from the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team that were made public.

We’ll have more updates on Gruden’s situation when they’re available.

[Las Vegas Review-Journal]