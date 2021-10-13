Jon Gruden Loses Major Endorsement After Resignation

On Tuesday, Skechers announced that the shoe brand has terminated its relationship with Jon Gruden. The now-former Raiders coach continues to face the consequences of racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails that Gruden sent from 2011 to 2018.

The 58 year-old has now lost his biggest sponsor. The following is an excerpt from Skechers’ lengthy statement regarding Gruden:

“Skechers is aware of the recent press reporting on the emails of Jon Gruden, which caused him to resign from his NFL coaching position. Upon learning of these developments, we immediately terminated Mr. Gruden’s endorsement contract and our affiliation with him. Skechers believes in equality, fostering tolerance, and understanding for all people.”

Gruden resigned Monday as Las Vegas’ head coach. He’d been a mainstay in Skechers’ advertisements for many months.

The fallout from Gruden’s shocking emails continues. The Buccaneers also announced Tuesday that Gruden, who coached Tampa Bay to Super Bowl XXXVII glory, has been removed from their Ring of Honor. Gruden was Tampa’s head coach from 2002 to 2008.

Rich Bisaccia will serve as interim head coach in Las Vegas. Bisaccia has been an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Raiders since 2018.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction,” Gruden said Monday. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”