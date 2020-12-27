Jon Gruden Sends Clear Message After Heartbreaking Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered one of the toughest losses of the NFL season on Saturday night, getting eliminated from the playoffs in the process.

Las Vegas fell to Miami, 26-25, thanks to some questionable late-game decision making from head coach Jon Gruden and an incredible throw by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Raiders played things conservatively late in the game. Las Vegas could have gone for a touchdown, but opted to milk the clock and settle for a field goal.

Las Vegas settled for a field goal to give themselves a two-point lead with less than 20 seconds to play. The lead didn’t last, as the Dolphins completed a crazy pass to set up a game-winning field goal.

Gruden sent a clear message following the loss, though. The Raiders head coach said he only regrets the results, not the process.

“The play was to eliminate all the clock and all the timeouts and put them back with their back against the wall with 19 seconds left,” Gruden said. “I don’t regret it. I didn’t want Fitzpatrick to have the ball. … I didn’t want him to be in a four-down situation. He’s a gunslinger; he was hot. That’s all I can say. I don’t regret it one bit. I just regret the results.

“But 19 seconds left, on your own 25-yard line, with no timeouts? I’ve called plays a long time. The probability of getting that done is remote.”

He’s probably right, but that doesn’t change what happened.