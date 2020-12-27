The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the postseason chase on Saturday night.

Las Vegas fell to Miami, 26-25, in one of the craziest finishes of the year. The Raiders fell to the Dolphins thanks to some wild late-game heroics from veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick completed arguably the toughest pass of the NFL season to set up a game-winning field goal for Miami. The Dolphins benched rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Fitzpatrick late in the contest.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is facing major criticism for his coaching decisions late in the contest. The Raiders played things conservatively and it came back to bite them. Las Vegas opted to milk the clock and not score a touchdown, setting for a field goal to give themselves a two-point lead late.

“The play was to eliminate all the clock and all the timeouts and put them back with their back against the wall with 19 seconds left,” Gruden said. “I don’t regret it. I didn’t want [Dolphins quarterback Ryan] Fitzpatrick to have the ball. … I didn’t want him to be in a four-down situation. He’s a gunslinger; he was hot. That’s all I can say. I don’t regret it one bit. I just regret the results.

“But 19 seconds left, on your own 25-yard line, with no timeouts? I’ve called plays a long time. The probability of getting that done is remote.”

While that’s probably true, some fans are fed up with Gruden in Las Vegas. The Raiders have now missed the playoffs for the third straight season under Gruden. Some fans have seen enough.

Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins come back to win vs. the Raiders, 26-25 ✨ pic.twitter.com/CENlQW4fA2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

Gruden sure gets out coached a lot for a guy who lives in the office and makes huge coin — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) December 27, 2020

Gruden said “I’ll fire myself if I can’t get it done” …. NOW IS THE TIME #RaiderNation — hiSEAN808🏴‍☠️ (@Oahu_Raider808) December 27, 2020

The Raiders aren’t going to fire Gruden – he’s on a massive contract, after all – but he needs to get it done in 2021.