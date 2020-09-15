Jon Gruden Reacts To Hearing His Wife’s Name In Audible

One of the only perks to having no fans in the stands for NFL games is that you can hear everything said on the field, including an audible that features Jon Gruden’s wife’s name.

During the Panthers-Raiders game on Sunday afternoon, Derek Carr said “Cindy Gruden, Tiger Woods” before handing off the football to Josh Jacobs.

Gruden was surprised to hear his wife’s name called during the audible. Perhaps the offense was keeping him out of the loop as a joke.

Regardless of why it was said, it sounds like Gruden has some fun investigating to do this week. He addressed the audible during his recent media session.

Here’s what Gruden had to say, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“Derek used my wife’s name on TV in one of his audibles, so it must not have been too loud in there,” Gruden said. “I’m still trying to figure out why Cindy Gruden’s name came up during the game. I’ve got to look into that.”

Jon probably won’t mind hearing “Cindy Gruden” called every game if his team keeps winning.

The Raiders looked impressive against the Panthers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Jacobs led the way with 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll see what the Raiders have in store for their fans on Monday night, when they host the Saints in their brand-new stadium.