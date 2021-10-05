Jon Gruden Reacts To Hunter Renfrow’s Incredible Play

Jon Gruden has seen plenty of spectular plays throughout his career, but the one Hunter Renfrow made against the Chargers on Monday night may top them all.

The Chargers went into their bag of tricks and pulled out a fake-punt pass in the first quarter of Monday’s game. Renfrow recognized the play almost immediately.

The Raiders wide receiver got a good jump, tracked down the Chargers receiver and laid his helmet on the ball. He kept the Chargers short of the sticks, forcing a turnover on downs and giving Vegas the ball in great field position.

It was a sensational play. Gruden went as far as to call it “one of the best plays” he’s ever seen.

“One of the best plays I’ve ever seen,” Gruden said during his press conference on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “Effort, instincts, understanding the game, and making the play. This guy is an amazing football player. I wish we had four of those guys. He’s something else.”

Here’s a look at the play.

We’re pretty sure Hunter Renfrow could play on the defensive side of the ball. That was as clean a hit you’ll ever see.

We don’t anticipate Renfrow transitioning to defensive back anytime soon. He caught six passes for 45 yards and a touchdown on Monday night. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the Raiders to get past Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The Raiders will try and bounce back this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.