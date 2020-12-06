Jon Gruden Reacts To The Raiders’ Insane Win Today

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders avoided embarrassment and kept their playoff hopes alive in a last-second 31-28 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 0-11 Jets snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by allowing a 46-yard touchdown toss from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs in the final seconds. The improbable Hail Mary moved the Raiders to 7-5 on the season.

It also provided a measure of revenge for Ruggs, the Raiders’ 2020 first-round draft pick. He hasn’t had a great rookie season thus far, and this afternoon was responsible for a lost fumble and dropped pass that resulted in an interception.

After the game though, Ruggs earned praise from his head coach for bouncing back and making the play when his team absolutely had to have it.

“For him to win that game for us, it just says a lot about the football character he has and we have,” Gruden said post-game, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The touchdown was only the second of the season for Ruggs, and his first since Week 5.

Now 7-5, the Raiders return home for three crucial games against the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. After that, Las Vegas will close out the year on the road in Denver.

Three wins will give the Raiders a good shot at making the postseason, while two will leave them a puncher’s chance. Anything less than that is disastrous.