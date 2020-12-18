Jon Gruden Reacts To Viral “Raiders” Hat Moment

Jon Gruden took the field on Thursday night with an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The Las Vegas coach wore a hat that read “Oakland Raiders” to start the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’d switched to the correct cap by the second quarter.

“I apologize for not having the right hat on. Somebody played a pretty good trick on me,” Gruden said after the game.

Gruden switched hats during the game.🤯 pic.twitter.com/GsGvyUbrPU — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 18, 2020

Gruden is in his second tenure with the franchise, first from 1998-2003 — then again from 2018-present. The Raiders moved the team from Oakland to Las Vegas after the 2019 season, sparking plenty of backlash from their loyal fandom.

Jon Gruden’s team had far more to worry about on Thursday night than a mislabeled hat.

With a 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers, Las Vegas have now dropped four of its last five games. To add on to the Raiders’ misfortunes, starting quarterback Derek Carr was forced out of the game with a groin injury in the first half.

Thursday’s loss all but eliminated the Raiders’ playoff hopes. At 7-7, Las Vegas now sit 2.5 games behind the Browns and the Colts, and 1.5 games behind the Dolphins and Ravens for the final wild card spot. Even if Jon Gruden and his squad were to win out, a 9-7 record would likely not get the job done.

Las Vegas will take on Miami and Denver in its final two games of the year.