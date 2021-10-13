The Spun

Darren Waller Shares Honest Admission On Jon Gruden Situation

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after losing to the Chiefs.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts to losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-31 as he leaves the field after an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We’ve seen the Las Vegas Raiders deal with the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden this week, in the fallout of the leaked emails in which he made racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments about people around the league, and made some pretty flippant comments about player safety. Tight end Darren Waller has been one of the great success stories of the Gruden tenure in Oakland/Las Vegas.

Waller was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens out of Georgia Tech in 2015. He dealt with substance abuse issues throughout his first few years in the league, eventually entering a rehab facility, and serving a year-long suspension from the NFL. He’s been upfront about his issues, and has really turned it around in recent years, becoming a true star for the Raiders in the last few years.

It makes sense that he has pretty complicated feelings about the Gruden situation. Gruden gave him a chance after he was out of football for almost two years, in 2018. At the same time, the things he said behind the backs of others were reprehensible.

“I want to offer somebody grace and allow them to learn from what they may have done and that’s what I’m trying to do right now for coach,” Waller said, via Jesse Merrick of KSNV News 3 Las Vegas. He called Gruden’s emails “inexcusable.”

He’s not the only Raiders star with complicated feelings this week. Derek Carr said that he “loves the man,” but “hates the sin,” when asked about his now-former coach.

Years ago, Jon Gruden sent an email accusing the NFL of pushing then-St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher of drafting Michael Sam, the first openly-gay draft eligible player, using a homophobic slur in the process.

Just this year, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as the first openly gay active NFL player, with support from Gruden. He took a personal day from the team, and was “processing things,” general manager Mike Mayock told the media.

Rich Bisaccia will serve as the Raiders’ interim head coach this year.

