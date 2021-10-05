Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble.

During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division opponent. When talking about the team’s game plan, Bosa revealed that getting pressure on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the key to victory. That’s because Bosa believes Carr “shuts down” once there’s pressure in the pocket.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. “And you saw on (Christian Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player … but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

It’s hard to read Bosa’s comments and not see it as a shot at the Raiders’ signal-caller.

On Tuesday afternoon, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was asked about Bosa’s comments. His response was fairly simple, as he told reporters “We love our quarterback.”

Carr struggled on Monday night against the Chargers, but he’s still having a strong start to the 2021 season. In four games, he has a 64.1 completion percentage, 1,399 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.

NFL fans should expect Carr to play with a huge chip on his shoulder when the Chargers and Raiders meet again later this season.