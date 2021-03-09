The Spun

Jon Gruden Is Getting Ripped For His Free Agency Decisions

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

This morning’s trade of offensive tackle Trent Brown was another black mark on the free agency records of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock.

Brown was one of the Raiders’ high-priced offseason additions two years ago, but he appeared in only 16 total games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries. Now, he’s back to New England, where he played well during the 2018 campaign.

Since hiring Gruden and Mayock in 2018, the Raiders have improved their record every season, going from 4-12 to 6-10 to 8-8. However, they’re still looking for a return to the playoffs, and there are now numerous misevaluations in the draft or free agency to point to.

As a result, both men are taking their fair share of heat from NFL media today.

Now, the Raiders are going to remain patient with Gruden, considering they signed him to a 10-year contract. But there is definitely increased pressure heading into Year Four, particularly with how the team faltered down the stretch in 2020.

Gruden and Mayock will be expected to deliver a postseason berth to fans this fall. They have a ways to go roster-wise in order to put themselves in position to earn one, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

We’ll see if they have better offseason luck this year than they have in the recent past.


