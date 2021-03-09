Jon Gruden Is Getting Ripped For His Free Agency Decisions

This morning’s trade of offensive tackle Trent Brown was another black mark on the free agency records of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock.

Brown was one of the Raiders’ high-priced offseason additions two years ago, but he appeared in only 16 total games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries. Now, he’s back to New England, where he played well during the 2018 campaign.

Since hiring Gruden and Mayock in 2018, the Raiders have improved their record every season, going from 4-12 to 6-10 to 8-8. However, they’re still looking for a return to the playoffs, and there are now numerous misevaluations in the draft or free agency to point to.

As a result, both men are taking their fair share of heat from NFL media today.

Jon Gruden's free-agent moves have been disastrous. But when the team is never going to fire you, you can have all the disastrous free-agent signings you want. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 9, 2021

The Raiders have failed miserably in free agency and the draft under Gruden and Mayock. Brown is the latest flop — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 9, 2021

The 2019 offseason is all-time bad one for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 9, 2021

Drafted Clelin Ferrell at No. 4: 6.5 career sacks. Signed Vontaze Burficit, suspended indefinitely by the NFL. Signed Ryan Grant, released after four catches for 14 yards. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 9, 2021

Hard to see Jon Gruden's three years as anything but a failure. Yes, they've improved from 4-12 to 7-9 to 8-8. But you want to see improvement with young players who are developing. The Raiders improved with expensive veterans they now can't afford to keep https://t.co/CFnEZfTrTT — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 9, 2021

How many years does it take? Will Gruden have right guys on #Raiders in year 4 or will it take more time? https://t.co/0emZssumi6 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 9, 2021

Now, the Raiders are going to remain patient with Gruden, considering they signed him to a 10-year contract. But there is definitely increased pressure heading into Year Four, particularly with how the team faltered down the stretch in 2020.

Gruden and Mayock will be expected to deliver a postseason berth to fans this fall. They have a ways to go roster-wise in order to put themselves in position to earn one, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

We’ll see if they have better offseason luck this year than they have in the recent past.