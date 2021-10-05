Jon Gruden Says He ‘Hates’ 1 Notable NFL Penalty

The Raiders couldn’t move the ball against the Chargers in the first half of Monday night’s game. Penalties were a big reason why.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller converted a key first down in the first half on Monday Night Football. At the end of his catch-and-run, Waller spiked the ball. Refs threw a flag because he spiked it on the Chargers’ sideline which constitutes a penalty.

It was another unfortunate occurrence of a taunting penalty, which seem to be growing by the number each and every season. To make matters worse, Waller didn’t even appear to be taunting the Chargers at all. He was simply celebrating a good play.

Gruden discussed taunting and Waller’s penalty after the game.

“I don’t understand the taunting. I hate taunting. I think it’s ridiculous,” Gruden said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think what happens after an interception or a touchdown, we allow these celebrations, I consider that taunting. I don’t understand what happened over there on the Chargers’ sideline. But the official made the call, we have to deal with it. We couldn’t get any momentum going. That didn’t help us.”

The NFL has cracked down on taunting and celebrations, despite serious pushback from fans. It’s ruining the game.

Gruden clearly wants the NFL to take a look at the taunting penalty, but not wipe it out completely.