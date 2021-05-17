Jon Gruden Sends Clear Message About QB Derek Carr

Despite a number of different options available to him in recent years, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has stuck with longtime starter Derek Carr at quarterback. And he’s making it clear just how much trust he has in Carr to get the job done.

In a recent interview for the Raiders, Gruden stated that Carr is “very underestimated” and doesn’t get enough credit for how well he played. He said that Carr is continuing to get better and that the progress he’s made is there to see.

“Derek is very underestimated,” Gruden said. “He doesn’t get much credit for how good he’s playing, but he completes a lot of passes. He changes plays at the line of scrimmage. He’s starting to make more and more plays with his legs now. We’ve put some pretty good players around Derek. I think it shows.”

Carr is coming off his best season since 2016. He threw for a career-high 4,103 yards for 27 touchdowns while completing over 67-percent of his passes.

But Derek Carr’s on-field success couldn’t overcome the team’s defensive shortcomings. Despite leading a top-10 offensive unit that averaged 27.7 points per game, the defense was bottom-3, allowing just under 30 points a game and a franchise record 478 points.

They finished 8-8, missing the playoffs for the third straight season under Jon Gruden.

The debate as to whether Derek Carr really deserves to be the future of the Raiders under center can be debated for a while. But most honest analysts would agree that he’s far from the team’s biggest problem right now.

The Raiders have done a lot to put him in a position to succeed. Now they just need to fix all of their other weaknesses to really start contending.