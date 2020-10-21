The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jon Gruden Sent All 5 Starting Offensive Linemen Home Today

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It is never a good thing when you have to send your entire offensive line home from practice like Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden did today.

Because Vegas had to put right tackle Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and begin contact tracing, the remaining four starters on the offensive line were sent home Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

The Raiders had a bye in Week 6 and the players were off yesterday, so contact between Brown and his position mates should theoretically have been minimal. In fact, Gruden is hopeful that he’ll have some of his offensive line back as soon as Thursday.

“Hopefully we’ll get some players back tomorrow for Sunday,” he told reporters.

At 3-2 on the season, the Raiders are firmly in the playoff mix in the AFC.

They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.