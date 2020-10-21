Jon Gruden Sent All 5 Starting Offensive Linemen Home Today

It is never a good thing when you have to send your entire offensive line home from practice like Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden did today.

Because Vegas had to put right tackle Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and begin contact tracing, the remaining four starters on the offensive line were sent home Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

The Raiders had a bye in Week 6 and the players were off yesterday, so contact between Brown and his position mates should theoretically have been minimal. In fact, Gruden is hopeful that he’ll have some of his offensive line back as soon as Thursday.

“Hopefully we’ll get some players back tomorrow for Sunday,” he told reporters.

Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden said his team sent home all five starting offensive linemen today because they were closest to Trent Brown, who will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. “I’m concerned about his health,” Gruden said. pic.twitter.com/H7pc9hjMxk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

At 3-2 on the season, the Raiders are firmly in the playoff mix in the AFC.

They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.