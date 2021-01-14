Jon Gruden Shares Honest Admission About Raiders’ Defense

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Gus Bradley to be the team’s new defensive coordinator. It’s a move that could catapult the franchise into playoff contention next season if his system meshes with Jon Gruden’s roster.

Bradley is one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators in the NFL. He has shown that his system works in the past during stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks.

Although the Raiders are hopeful that Bradley can immediately transform their defense next season, Gruden had a brutally honest admission about the new-look coaching staff.

Gruden admit that one coach will not be able to magically correct all the issues plaguing Las Vegas’ defense. Instead, it’ll take a group effort from the rest of the staff to maximize the talent on their roster.

“I don’t think one guy is going to fix the defense,” Gruden told Vic Tafur of The Athletic, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re all going to fix it together. We have a young team and this guy is a great motivator and a great teacher. He is going to teach a system that has won a world championship, one that he developed.”

Bradley’s defense gave up 26.6 points per game this past season. To be fair, the Chargers were missing star safety Derwin James.

The Raiders have invested a plethora of high draft picks on defensive players, such as Johnathan Abram, Damon Arnette, and Clelin Ferrell. It’ll be on the coaching staff to make sure these young players reach their full potential.

Las Vegas has yet to make the playoffs since bringing back Gruden. The franchise is knocking on the doorstep, but it hasn’t gotten over the hump.

We’ll find out next fall if hiring Bradley was the right move for the Raiders.