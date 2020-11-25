Jon Gruden’s Response To Thanksgiving Question Is Going Viral

Here’s a pro tip to members of the media: Don’t ask Jon Gruden about Thanksgiving (or any other holiday, it appears).

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach was asked on Wednesday if he had a favorite dish. Gruden, coming off a tough Sunday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was not in the mood to answer the question.

“This is a little off topic, but with Thanksgiving coming around the corner tomorrow, is there a certain dish that you must see on the table tomorrow?” a reporter asked.

“Man, you’re killing me with some of your questions, man. I’m just hoping that I’ve got a place to go. Right now, we lose to Kansas City, I’m lucky I have a place to go,” Gruden clapped back.

Freindly reminder: Don’t ask Jon Gruden about Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/ObdqEfKH5B — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) November 25, 2020

Gruden was not a happy man following Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders fell to the Chiefs in the final minute following a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

“This is hard to swallow right now,” the Raiders head coach said on Sunday night.

Gruden’s mood doesn’t appear to have changed since then.

Las Vegas (6-4) is set to take on Atlanta (3-7) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.