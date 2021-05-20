Jon Gruden Uses 1 Word To Describe 17-Game Season

The 2021 NFL season will mark the beginning of the 17-game era – the first increase in the season length in over 40 years. So how does Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden feel about the change?

In an interview with the team, Gruden used the word “interesting” to describe the transition to a 17-game schedule. He pointed out that 16 games was already a bit long, which means they’ll have to treat their veterans a little differently.

“That’s going to be interesting,” Gruden said. “The season was long to start with — 16 games. And now you’re playing 17 regular-season games, and if you qualify for the tournament, it’s a really long season. So guys… that are in [their] 10th year, we might treat you a little differently than Alex Leatherwood and [Trevon] Moehrig and some of these rookies coming in here. You’re going to have to really push some of these rookies, because it’s an eye opener for a young player, the length of the season.”

The last time the NFL changed the length of its season was 1978, when the number of regular season games increased from 14 to 16.

For 43 years the NFL played 16 regular season games, tweaking the playoffs a handful of times along the way. It was the longest period for a set number of games in a season in league history.

But it’s very likely that 17 games won’t be the permanent arrangement. An 18-game schedule was a talking point for years before the league settled on 17.

Keep an eye out for discussions of expanding the season once more when the new Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations begin later this decade.

What word would you use to describe the new 17-game season?