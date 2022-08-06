Jon Gruden's Agent Firmly Believes He'll Coach Again

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last season, Jon Gruden resigned from his role as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden resigned after The New York Times uncovered that he used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He was also caught using a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden's agent, Bob Lamonte, recently caught up with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com to discuss his client's current situation.

During this chat, Lamonte made an interesting comment about Gruden's future as a coach. He believes we'll see Gruden back on the sidelines at some point in the future.

"I really believe in my heart and soul he will coach again. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t," Lamonte said. "My question is what did Jon really do? Most people wouldn’t want their private e-mails from 10 days ago looked at. That’s why if this were to go to trial, it would be devastating for the National Football League."

Lamonte added that Gruden looks "younger" and "happier" despite his fallout.

“I think Jon looks younger, happier and better now,” he said. “He’s an infinitely wealthy person and the irony of this lawsuit is that everyone says he’ll make a fortune, He doesn’t really need the money. All Jon Gruden wants is his life back — and he’s going to get it back.”

Gruden's return to coaching would be interesting to say the least. Back in November, he filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court.