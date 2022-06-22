Jon Gruden's Lawyer Reacts To What Roger Goodell Said Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his attorneys have been keeping an eye on today's NFL congressional testimony.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified in D.C. today regarding the situation involving the Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder.

Adam Hosmer-Henner, Gruden's lawyer, released a statement this afternoon saying that Goodell's words on the stand indicate the NFL "is still resisting actual accountability."

“It was apparent from Commissioner Goodell’s testimony today that the NFL is still resisting actual accountability and is only willing to be selectively transparent,” Hosmer-Henner said. “In the Jon Gruden lawsuit, the Nevada court comprehensively rejected the NFL and Commissioner Goodell’s attempt to compel arbitration and conceal their conduct from the public. If they do appeal, we welcome the opportunity for the Nevada Supreme Court to issue a published opinion confirming the ruling and invalidating the NFL Constitution and the unfair arbitration provisions that the NFL has hidden behind for so long. Jon Gruden’s fight matters to many more people than just himself and real accountability won’t exist until the NFL’s misconduct stops being addressed behind closed doors.”

Gruden filed suit against the NFL following his termination by the Raiders midway through last season. The veteran head coach was dismissed after emails of his which were uncovered during the investigation into the Washington franchise were leaked to the media.

The racist, misogynistic and homophobic content in the emails led to Gruden's termination. He is claiming the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to tarnish his reputation.

The case is set to proceed in court this summer after a Nevada judge denied arbitration and the NFL's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.