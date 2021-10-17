Josephine Skriver Has A Message For The Raiders’ New Coach

Las Vegas Raiders superfan Josephine Skriver, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is showing some support for her team following a tough week.

The Raiders are set to play the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first game of the post-Jon Gruden era for Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, Gruden resigned from his position as the Raiders head coach. Gruden resigned after multiple disturbing emails leaked. The emails, sent when Gruden was an employee at ESPN, used racist and homophobic language, among other things. The emails reportedly leaked as part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Las Vegas is now moving on without Gruden.

Skriver, a longtime supporter of the Silver and Black, posted a supporting message for the Raiders before kickoff on Sunday.

“I love my Raiders. I love my coach. I love our fanbase. Coach Bisaccia.. we love you and believe in you!!!” she wrote on Sunday.

The Raiders and the Broncos are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.