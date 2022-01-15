Las Vegas Raiders superfan Josephine Skriver, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is not happy with the officiating of today’s game.

During the second quarter of a Wild Card game between Las Vegas and Cincinnati, the officials appeared to make a major error. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow raced toward the sideline while tying to evade the rush.

Right before he stepped out of bounds, Burrow tossed the ball to wide receiver Tyler Boyd in the back of the endzone. The officials initially blew the whistle before the ball was caught by Boyd.

However, the officials made an error and did not rule the play dead. That meant the touchdown stood, giving the Bengals a 20-6 lead late in the second quarter.

Skriver was not pleased.

“That touchdown was a damn joke. They had blown the whistle,” she said.

That touchdown was a damn joke.. they had blown the whistle 🤬 — Josephine Skriver (@JosephinSkriver) January 15, 2022

Thankfully, her Raiders raced down the field and added a touchdown of their own right before the end of the first half.

Cincinnati leads Las Vegas 20-13, but the officiating has been a major question mark.

Who will get the win?