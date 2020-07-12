Photos: SI Swimsuit Rookie Is A Massive Raiders Fan

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced its 2020 class of rookie models earlier this week, with the magazine set to be released later this month.

Josephine Skriver, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, is among the 2020 rookie class for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“Being constantly pushed, inspired, and surrounded by strong, diverse, and beautiful women inside and out was the highlight of working with SI Swimsuit and what makes it an absolute dream. It is truly a family and a place where women can feel empowered and beautiful in their own ways!” Skriver told the magazine.

Skriver, 27, is no stranger to the national sports magazine. She’s a massive Las Vegas Raiders fan and is constantly posting about the AFC West franchise on social media.

The supermodel attended the Super Bowl in Miami back in February and, despite the game featuring the Chiefs and the 49ers, she rocked Raiders gear.

“Is it okay to wear your team’s jersey to the super bowl even when they aren’t playing? Because I wear @raiders gear everywhere and don’t care what anyone says,” she wrote.

Skriver was disappointed with the Raiders’ 2019 season, but she’ll support them regardless.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is set to be released digitally and hit newsstands across the world on July 21.