Josh Jacobs Father Was Hospitalized This Week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is playing with a heavy heart this Saturday against the Chiefs. He spent a few days back home in Tulsa this week because his father, Marty, had a medical emergency.

Jacobs' six-year-old son, Braxton, found Marty in pain on Tuesday. He then called 911 to pick up his grandfather.

It may have been a life-saving call from Braxton. According to multiple reports, Jacobs' father needed emergency heart surgery.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Jacobs asked his father what he should do this weekend. Marty said he wanted his son to play in Week 18.

Jacobs has "Pops" written on his eye black for this Saturday's game against the Chiefs.



Coming into the regular-season finale, Jacobs has 1,608 rushing yards, 395 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns.

This could very well be Jacobs' final game with the Raiders. The former first-round pick is set to be a free agent in the offseason.