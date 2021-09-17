Jon Gruden Announces Josh Jacobs’ Status For Raiders At Steelers

Josh Jacobs wasn’t overly efficient in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he did score a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately for Jon Gruden and the team, he’s out for Week 2.

Jacobs, who has been nursing toe and ankle injuries, was downgraded to questionable ahead of the Week 1 game on Monday night. He would play, rushing 10 times for 34 yards, but was seen limping late in the game.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s road game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gruden has ruled Jacobs out. That will open up a big opportunity for Kenyan Drake, the curious offseason signing for the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs had been a bellcow after going in the first round of the 2019 Draft. The Raiders dedicated a lot of salary cap space for Drake to come in as RB2, but now he has the chance to lead the way in the backfield for Vegas.

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he expects defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to play Sunday. Running back Josh Jacobs won't play, Gruden said. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) September 17, 2021

Drake managed just 11 yards on six carries against the Ravens. He was dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield, catching all five of his targets for 59 yards. The team also has veteran Peyton Barber on the active roster.

The Raiders outlasted the Ravens in a wild overtime opener. Now, they go up against another tough AFC North foe, and one coming off of a big win. The Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills, one of the favorites in the AFC, 23-16 to open their season.

Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

[Sam Gordon]