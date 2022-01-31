Josh McDaniels Has Brutally Honest Admission At Press Conference

The Las Vegas Raiders officially introduced former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s new head coach on Monday. The renowned assistant will get his second head coaching opportunity with the organization, starting in 2022.

During his opening press conference this afternoon, McDaniels was candid about the first time he worked as a head coach in the NFL.

McDaniels led the Denver Broncos for 28 games during the 2009 and 2010 season. He was fired just 12 games into his second year with the franchise after a tumultuous tenure that saw him post a dismal, 11-17 record.

McDaniel recognized that his first stint as an NFL head coach wasn’t the prettiest during his first media session with the Raiders. However, he explained that he’s come along way over the last decade.

“The last 10-12 years I’ve had the opportunity to grow a lot as a person, a coach and a man,” McDaniels said, per Raiders team reporter Levi Edwards. “We want to do whatever it takes to win on and off the field.”

McDaniels spent the majority of his time after his Broncos’ gig back in New England, working as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Belichick. He nearly left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but he returned to his job with the Patriots.

Now, McDaniels will take over a battered Raiders organization that dealt with off-the-field drama throughout the 2021 season. Even so, Las Vegas managed to go 10-7 and make the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Time will tell if McDaniels can keep the Raiders’ momentum going in 2022 and redeem himself as an NFL head coach.