Josh McDaniels Has Brutally Honest Comment About Jarrett Stidham

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced earlier this week that Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback on Sunday against the 49ers.

Stidham has attempted 61 passes in the NFL since 2019. However, he has never had the chance to start for a team.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McDaniels said he's excited to see what Stidham will do in a prominent role.

“I’ve seen a guy eager for his opportunity,” McDaniels said, via ProFootballTalk. “He should be excited. As he mentioned the other day, this is an opportunity that doesn’t come along easily. I’m excited for him personally. I think he’s done a good job of handling practice the last two days. I think the team has done a tremendous job of working with him. Our job is to help him have a productive day and do the things that he needs to do at the quarterback position to help us win. We’re all hard at work at that. Jarrett’s definitely hard at work at it."

Moments later, McDaniels admit that Sunday's start probably won't be perfect for Stidham. After all, he's going to face the best defense in the league.

"I’ve no delusions of grandeur in terms of this is going to be perfect. It wouldn’t matter who we were playing with, against this defense it wouldn’t be perfect, but we’re going to strive to do our best.”

Stidham has 342 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in his NFL career. He'll need to take care of the football on Sunday if the Raiders are going to upset the 49ers.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Raiders game is at 4:05 p.m. ET.