Josh McDaniels Makes Opinion On Kyler Murray Very Clear

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

After losing his first game with the Las Vegas Raiders to Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers, head coach Josh McDaniels has another tough test in Week 2: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Fortunately for McDaniels, Murray didn't exactly look like an MVP candidate against the Chiefs in Week 1. But McDaniels is still wary of Murray.

Speaking to the media this week, McDaniels pointed out that Murray has the ability to make big plays at any given time. He made it clear that Murray is a very special player and difficult to coach against.

“Every play is an opportunity for something bad to happen when Kyler is on the other side,” McDaniels said, via ProFootballTalk. “This guy is a special, special player, and there’s not many players in the league that are like him and certainly not many that I’ve coached against.

“First of all, I think the number one thing I would say about him is he’s a really good passer. He can read the defense, he can get the ball to all levels of the field, he can make every throw, he’s very accurate. So that in its own is a tough challenge. Then you combine that with his ability to either run the ball on designed runs or RPOs or zone read, and then every pass play could potentially be a loose play. So, he forces you to be absolutely on top of all your P’s and Q’s, and you can’t take plays off and can’t relax because if you do, generally he makes you pay for it.”

McDaniels concluded by calling Murray "an exceptional player" who presents his Raiders with "a huge challenge." But he's excited for the prospects of coaching against him.

That's high praise coming from the man who helped oversee Tom Brady's development into one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

In three years Kyler Murray has done everything but win the MVP or a playoff game. But with the way the Cardinals have been building, it feels like one or both of those things isn't far away.

Will McDaniels overcome the challenge Murray presents and make a winning gameplan against the Cardinals?