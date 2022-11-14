Josh McDaniels Reacts To Derek Carr's Emotional Press Conference

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It appears that Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels might not be on the same page when it comes to the effort of some players on the Raiders' roster.

After yesterday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, an emotional Carr spoke at the podium and stuck up for his teammates who are going through a lot "just to practice" but also alluded to other players who might not be putting forth as much dedication.

I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing ... just to practice. What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I'm being honest.

Of course, McDaniels was asked about Carr's comments today, and the head coach said he "didn't have any issue with the effort" of any players.

McDaniels saying that should set off some alarms. It appears the head coach and his quarterback aren't in agreement about a pretty major issue on the roster.

We'll see what else he and Carr have to say as the week goes on.