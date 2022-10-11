Josh McDaniels Reacts To The Davante Adams Shove Incident

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has come out in support star wide receiver Davante Adams following last night's postgame incident.

Adams was caught on camera shoving a cameraman out of the way while walking to the tunnel after Vegas' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Pro Bowler may face discipline from the league for his actions, which McDaniels acknowledged were wrong while having his player's back.

"I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being," McDaniels said, via ESPN. "As a person, he's a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

"But whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point."

Adams apologized to reporters in the locker room and also tweeted a mea culpa late last night.

The Raiders have a bye in Week 6, so if the NFL suspends Adams, it won't go into affect until Week 7.

We should hear about any potential punishment in the coming days.