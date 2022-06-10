Josina Anderson Has Latest On Raiders Potentially Signing Colin Kaepernick

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

In late May, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. On Friday, NFL insider Josina Anderson provided the latest on this potential pairing.

Anderson claims a deal with the Raiders isn't off the table for Kaepernick. However, nothing is imminent at this time.

"Also regarding Colin Kaepernick's post workout status in Las Vegas, my understanding is a possible future for Kaep as a Raider is not necessarily off the table, but at the same time not at the mesh point of definitively happening either," Anderson reported on Friday. "Either way, no timetable on a decision."

What we do know is that Las Vegas' quarterback room would be happy to have Kaepernick.

When recently asked if Kaepernick would be potentially welcomed in the Raiders' locker room, Derek Carr responded, "We'd get along great."

The Raiders currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. Chase Garbers, Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham are all behind Carr on the depth chart.

If the Raiders believe Kaepernick could potentially be an upgrade over their backup options, they may feel inclined to sign him.

For now though, there isn't much movement on this front.