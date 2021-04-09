Former First-Round Pick Karl Joseph Signs With New NFL Team

On Thursday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Karl Joseph was visiting with an AFC team. Less than 24 hours later, the former first-round pick landed a new contract.

Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they signed Joseph. This is a reunion for these two sides since Joseph was selected by the team in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The specifics regarding Joseph’s deal aren’t out yet, but the team did post a picture of him with his new contract.

Joseph spent the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, compiling 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Back in the Silver and Black. We have signed S Karl Joseph

Joseph was with the Raiders for four years before signing a one-year deal with the Browns, During his initial stint with the club, he had 236 tackles, 15 pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and three sacks.

We’ll see if Joseph can provide an impact for a Las Vegas secondary that lost Erik Harris and LaMarcus Joyner earlier this offseason.

The Raiders’ defense will be under new leadership this season, as Gus Bradley is currently listed as the defensive coordinator. Bradley is replacing Paul Guenther, who was fired in December due to the unit’s lack of production.

After going 8-8 this past season, the Raiders are hoping they can snap their playoff drought and make a run at an AFC West title this fall.