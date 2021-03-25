Kenyan Drake Has Classic Nickname For Himself, Josh Jacobs

Now that Kenyan Drake has joined up with Josh Jacobs on the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has the makings of a pretty solid backfield tandem. And Drake believes they can do great things together.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Drake expressed his belief that he and Jacobs “complement each other” well. He believes that between Jacobs’ power and his own open-field speed, the Raiders may now have “Thunder and Lightning” on the field.

“I think what our styles kinda complement each other the most with is his bruising, attacking ability and my ability to do the same with a little bit more pace in the open field,” Drake said. “That would kinda give us almost a classic thunder and lightning type of feel.”

The two former Alabama running backs have both been rock solid over the past two years. Drake is coming off his third straight year with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage while Jacobs made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

"Almost a classic thunder and lightning type of feel."@Raiders RB Kenyan Drake discussed how special it is to play for this franchise and his role with Josh Jacobs.

Despite going to the same school, Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs never got to play on the same field together though. Drake graduated right before Jacobs made his debut for the Crimson Tide, but not before winning two national titles.

Jacobs would win a national title of his own in 2017, and two years later he was the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Raiders just missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record despite a top 10 offense. Maybe a little “Thunder and Lightning” is what they need to get over the hump.

