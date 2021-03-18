On Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders made one the most confusing moves of the offseason thus far.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders signed running back Kenyan Drake. He spent the 2020 season as member of the Arizona Cardinals, who placed the franchise tag on him.

After the Cardinals decided to let Drake walk in free agency, he was able to test the open market. The Raiders swooped in and made the veteran running back an offer he couldn’t refuse.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the details of his new contract. Drake is reportedly signing a two-year, $11 million deal that could pay him up to $14.5 million if he hits all incentives.

The #Raiders have signed RB Kenyan Drake, per his agents @_SportsTrust — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

Arizona traded for Drake during the 2019 season. He flashed of the final half of the 2019 season and the Cardinals kept him with the franchise tag for the 2020 season.

He couldn’t keep up the same type of production he managed during the 2019 season. However, Drake rushed for nearly 1,000 yards – coming up just 45 yards short of that plateau. He rushed for 10 touchdowns and added another 137 yards on 25 receptions last year.

It’s a curious signing for the Raiders given their investment in first-round running back Josh Jacobs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders see Drake as a “jack-of-all-trades” player.

“Jon Gruden sees Kenyan Drake as a jack-of-all-trades — a joker, as they say. He’ll figure prominently in the passing game,” he said.

Las Vegas will have a great one-two punch when the 2021 season kicks off.