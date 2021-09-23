Last weekend, Las Vegas Raiders safety Jonathan Abram was the butt of many jokes following a vicious stiff arm from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

In the end Abram and the Raiders got the last laugh with a 26-17 victory over the Steelers. That win moved Las Vegas to 2-0 on the season and atop the AFC standings.

Heading into the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, though, the team is beat up. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered an ankle injury against the Steelers, but should be able to play this weekend.

Unfortunately, that’s not the last of the injury news. During practice on Thursday afternoon, Abram appeared to suffer an injury and was forced to limp off the field during warmups.

Johnathan Abram limps off practice field during warmups. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 23, 2021

It’s unclear what happened to Abram on the field this afternoon that caused him to limp off. However, video of him leaving the field shows he is clearly in some distress.

Here is ⁦@Raiders⁩ Johnathan Abram leaving the field pic.twitter.com/x50RqRMzpL — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 23, 2021

The Raiders defense has been impressive so far this season following a disastrous season in 2020. Losing Abram on the backend wouldn’t be great for the team’s secondary though.

Thankfully, the Raiders are facing off against a shorthanded Dolphins team. Miami ruled out starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fractured ribs.

Las Vegas and Miami kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.