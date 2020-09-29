Lane Kiffin’s Tweet About His Raiders Anniversary Is Going Viral

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss coaching debut was a double-digit loss to Florida, but we’re certain he’d take that over the situation he was in 12 years ago at this time.

On this date in 2008, Kiffin coached the final game of his brief and ill-fated NFL career. He went out with a bang though.

Coaching in his 20th and final game with the Oakland Raiders, Kiffin sent his strong-legged kicker Sebastian Janikowski out to attempt an impossibly-long 76-yard field goal. Not surprisingly, Janikowski was not close.

Two days after that game, a 28-18 loss to the San Diego Chargers, Kiffin was axed. Video of this all-time blunder was going viral today, and Kiffin reacted to it on Twitter in typical fashion.

If you’re unfamiliar, that’s a “shrug” emoji Kiffin used.

Say what you want about Lane, but the guy has a sense of humor and he’s not afraid to poke fun at himself.

A 5-15 head coach with the Raiders, Kiffin’s later tenures at Tennessee and USC also ended in ugly fashion. However, he rehabbed his career with a stint on Nick Saban’s staff and a three-year run at FAU.

Now, he has the task of turning around Ole Miss. He’s 0-1 right now, and things aren’t getting any easier with a road trip to Kentucky and a home game against Alabama in the next two weeks.