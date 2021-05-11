Look: Raiders Making Big Addition To Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium is getting even more Vegas flair next year. The team has unveiled the Wynn Field Club in the north end zone, which will bring a real nightlife feel to the new stadium.

The Raiders’ highly publicized move from Oakland was met with the incredibly unfortunate timing of COVID-19. As a result, fans were not permitted to games inside the new indoor stadium last fall. This year should feel like the true debut season for the team in its new city.

The stadium is set to hold 65,000 fans when it welcomes people next fall, assuming the NFL moves forward with its plan for full stadiums in 2021. The Wynn Field Club gives those fans the chance to attend a “high-end nightclub” with “premium bottle service. two DJ booths, 42 televisions, a 9-foot-by-35-foot LED screen, and 45,000-watt sound system,” among other amenities.

“The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences,” Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts said in the statement about the new club, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The Wynn Field Club is no exception.”

The 11,000 sqft Wynn Field Club spans the entire length of the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium. Will feature appearances from Wynn’s DJ lineup, premium bottle service, 42 TVs, a 9' x 35' LED screen, a 45,000-watt sound system, and two DJ booths. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/IhinOsXbhz — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 10, 2021

Renderings of Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Pf9VT1o77u — Marc (@MeltzVegas) May 10, 2021

The view players on the field will see of the Wynn Field Club. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/RlOBN0D1Yn — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 10, 2021

Based on the photos shared, it definitely looks like a unique way to experience a game. While the NFL hasn’t struggled like other leagues to keep fans interested in in-person games, ramping up the gameday experience is key.

For those looking to see an NFL game while having a real “Las Vegas experience,” this certainly looks like it fits the bill.

The Las Vegas Raiders went 8-8 in their inaugural season in their new home city.