Las Vegas Raiders Announce Decision On Fans For 2020 Season

Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders and the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No fans will be allowed to attend Las Vegas Raiders home games this fall, the organization announced on Monday.

Previously, Raiders owner Mark Davis had said it would be “all or none” in regards to home attendance during the franchise’s first season in Vegas. Either all fans would be allowed to attend games safely or none at all.

Davis and the Raiders disclosed their decision to keep fans out of the stands via press release this afternoon.

“There is nothing more important to the Raider organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans,” the release reads. “After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance.”

Davis issued his “all or nothing” proclamation last month. At the time, he also said that he would not be at home games if fans were barred from attending.

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis told The Athletic in July.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open the 2020 NFL season at the Carolina Panthers on September 13. The team’s Sin City debut is set for the following Monday night against the New Orleans Saints on national television.


