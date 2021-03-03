Las Vegas Raiders Are Reportedly Considering Notable NFL Trade

The offensive tackle market may look a little thin when NFL free agency opens this month. And the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be trying to take advantage of that.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have spoken about trading starting left tackle Trent Brown. The 27-year-old offensive tackle played in just five games for the Raiders last year.

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders in 2019 after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots the season before. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team despite playing in just 11 games.

When healthy though, Brown has proven to be among the best offensive tackles in the game. He also has the versatility to play at both left tackle and right tackle.

The #Raiders have had talks about potentially dealing tackle Trent Brown, source said, and with few available tackles in free agency, Las Vegas has a shot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2021

Reports are indicating that a lot of surprise cuts will be made between now and NFL free agency.

But few if any of the players hitting the open market are 28-year-old offensive tackles one year removed from a Pro Bowl.

The Raiders have a bunch of needs that they need to address (though keeping their quarterback – whoever he may be – upright is definitely one of them). So if they’re willing to deal Trent Brown, a big return could be headed their way.

Which NFL teams would make the most sense to trade with the Raiders for Trent Brown?